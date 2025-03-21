The high-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and will enter its 18th season, having first been held in 2008 with just eight, which now increased to 10. IPL 2025 will commence on March 22 and will finish on May 25, when the 18th champion of the cash-rich league will be crowned in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions, having won IPL 2024 by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided final. All 74 IPl 2025 matches will be played across 13 venues, making this tournament truly pan India. IPL 2025: Here's the List of Rules Including Saliva Ban Lift, Second New Ball and Over-Rate Penalty Change That Was Introduced By BCCI During the Captain's Meet Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18

The IPL 2025 will see several new faces in the franchise, and many players switch loyalties, after either not being retained during IPL Retentions or not being purchased during the IPL 2025 Auction. As many nine Indian captains will be seen leading their respective franchises, while one overseas skipper will don the leader's hat for his side. Interestingly, the season will see five new IPL captains. Fans, looking for IPL 2025 live telecast and online streaming options in India can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of IPL 2025 on TV in India?

Star Sports Network owns the broadcast right of the Indian Premier League in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of IPL 2025 on Star Sports TV channels, including regional language ones. For, IPL 2025 online viewing options scroll below. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

How To Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2025 Online in India?

Viacom 18 won the IPL 2025 digital rights, however with the merge of JioCinema with Disney+Hotstar, the Indian Premier League online streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, which will need a subscription to watch the full match.

