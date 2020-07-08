Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Rural Development Department (RDD) on Wednesday kickstarted development work under different border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Uri and Boniyar blocks.

According to Abdul Rasheed, Block Development Officer, Uri, the projects have generated employment to scores of local workers who faced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, besides providing better facilities to local residents.

"We have provided 20,100 man-days of work, and by the end of this month, we hope to double it. The Uri border areas are always in the news due to continued shelling by Pakistani forces. Local residents suffer and unemployment was an additional concern for them. With the commencement of these development activities, they can rebuild their lives and get back on their feet." Rasheed told ANI.

A local labourer, Abdul Majeed said that the last three months were financially very difficult for him and his family. "We are very grateful to the government for employing us and creating jobs for the next few weeks. I hope that they continue to do so for the next many months. This is the mountain-side, lots of work needs to be done," he added.

Choudhary Muhammad Shafi, Chairman Block Development Council, Uri, said "We have done our best to provide a better environment for the labourers and residents of this area. In the coming weeks, we hope to create more opportunities." (ANI)

