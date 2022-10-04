Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Director General of Prisons HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said the police.

Initial examination revealed this as a suspected murder case, according to the police.

The body of Hemant Lohia, DG Prisons Jammu and Kashmir, was found under suspicious circumstances. First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case, said J-K police.

A search has been initiated for the absconding domestic help of the officer.

Forensic and crime teams are on the spot and a probe is underway. (ANI)

