Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday chaired a meeting here to review the crime and security situation in the Union Territory.

"The focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region," a police spokesperson said.

IGP Kashmir, Range DIGs and district SSPs from the Kashmir Zone and other senior officers participated in the meeting, while Jammu Zone officers joined the meeting virtually, the official said.

During the meeting, the DGP emphasised the need for enhanced inter-district collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations.

He also highlighted the importance of a proactive approach and adoption of community-based strategies to build trust and address criminal activities.

The district SSPs presented detailed briefings, outlining the law enforcement and public safety challenges in their respective jurisdictions.

Prabhat also issued directives for the swift investigation and resolution of long-pending criminal cases.

The IGP Kashmir Zone also urged officers to adopt a proactive stance in addressing serious crimes and to collaborate closely with the judiciary and prosecution to expedite case resolutions.

