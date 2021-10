Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): A workshop on capacity building on disaster risk reduction for a safer society was organised by authorities on International day for disaster reduction in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The purpose of the workshop was to train students, teachers of different colleges, and faculty members of the university.

Also Read | Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

It aimed at training participants to handle emergency cases during any disaster including fire incidents, earthquakes, and snow avalanches.

While speaking to ANI, Director Disaster Management, Amir Ali, said, "For the faculties and the students, we have performed a mock drill too. We have given practical as well as theoretical instructions."

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: SIT Recreates Crime Scene With Ashish Mishra and 3 Accused.

Majid Hassan, a student of Kashmir University, said, "Experts from disaster management gave us the lectures on natural disasters. The trainers gave live demonstrations on how to tackle the situation. This workshop was quite helpful and informative for us. Such workshops should be held in future so that more people learn."

Ajaz Ahmad Dar, a trainer, said, "We gave live demonstrations so that they get clarity. With the help of practical demonstrations, participants get a lot of benefits and gain good knowledge regarding helping victims when any such incident happens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)