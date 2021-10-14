Pune, October 14: In an incident of online fraud, a Pune-based woman was duped for Rs 73.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster through a dating app. An FIR has been lodged at the Wakad police station by the victim. The woman came in contact with the crook on a well-known dating app. He introduced himself as a foreigner, “Siddharth Ravi”. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Man Duped Of Rs 1.30 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Rent Out His Flat in Pune's Pimri-Chinchwad; Case Registered.

Both exchanged numbers and starting chatting on WhatsApp. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused assured the victim that he was planning to settle down in India, and later, he told the woman that he had reached India and was nabbed by customs officials as he was carrying Rs one crore cash.

The accused then asked the woman to pay necessary charges, including taxes, to the customs department so that he could be released with his cash and other valuables. The victim paid Rs transferred Rs 73,59,530 in multiple transactions into bank accounts provided by the accused, reported the media house. Pune: Defence Officer Duped Of Rs 2.15 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Buying Smartphones Online; Probe Launched.

After receiving the money, the fraudster stopped contacting the woman and did not even pick up her calls. Upon realising that she was being duped for her money, the woman approached the police. The FIR was registered in the case. The police have launched an investigation to nab the accused.

