Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): Two out of three districts in Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir are now free from terrorism, said police on Thursday.

"There are three districts in the Chenab Valley. Out of these, Doda and Ramban are now militancy-free while an area in Kishtwar district still has a militancy presence. We are trying our best to make the area militancy-free as soon as possible," said Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban (DKR) Range on Thursday.

During his visit to Doda to review the security preparations ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the DIG said that at the present time, there is a very peaceful situation in Chenab Valley.

"I also had a crime review meeting to check the law and order and state of militancy in the zone," he said, adding that the security situation in the zone is satisfactory.

On Republic Day celebrations during COVID-19, he said that there is no scope for large-scale celebrations.

"The Republic Day must be celebrated following the guidelines issued by the health department," he added. (ANI)

