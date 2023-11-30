Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at six places in Srinagar related to the Jammu-Kashmir Bank in the Rs 250 crore money laundering case, officials said.

The fraud was in the name of fake River Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society. The raids were conducted by the ED's office in Srinagar under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were related to a bank fraud of over Rs 250 crore. The fraud was in the name of a fictitious housing society, the River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society. The society was not registered with the Registrar Co-operative Societies, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on eight premises situated at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against RB Educational Trust. (ANI)

