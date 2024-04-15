Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Eight miscreants have been booked by the Baramulla Police under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, the police said on Monday.

The miscreants have been lodged in District Jail, Udhampur and Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail, Jammu.

The eight accused are, namely: Waqar Ahmad Bhat, Danish Hussain Gojree, Taseen Ahmad Hurra, Mohd Abdullah Bhat, Mohd Ashraf Wani alias Ashraf Haji, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh, Touseef Ahmad Akhoon and Abdul Majeed Shah.

Notably, the eight accused have several cases registered against them. They were allegedly involved in disturbing public order, and other criminal activities. Their names were later added into the Public Safety Act.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

