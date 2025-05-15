Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

