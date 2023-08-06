Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): As one terrorist was neutralized in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, the Indian Army on Sunday said that the search for other terrorists is underway.

"Based on accurate intelligence joint operation of Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched on 5 August. After initial contact, Indian Army troops moved to the area and pinned down terrorists assessed to be upto 2-3," an official said.

Indian Army said that Special Forces were brought in for the operartion.

Army further stated that a firefight is still on as Rashtriya Rifles troops of Indian Army and Special forces have closed on to other terrorists.

"One terrorist confirmed killed. Firefight still on. Rashtriya Rifles troops of Indian Army and Special Forces have closed on to other terrorists. Search for others in progress," an official said.

Indian Army said that repeated attempts were made by terrorists to break down cordon and they were thwarted by controlled fire throughout the night.

Night enabled Quadcopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Sniffer Dogs were also used in the operation, statement said. (ANI)

