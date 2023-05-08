Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): In a joint action, Kupwara Police along with Army has arrested an ex-terrorist turned overground worker (OGW) from the Kralpora area of the Kupwara district and recovered one grenade, an official statement said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence generated by Kupwara police, a joint Naka was established at Main Market Karlpora by Kupwara Police and Army Camp Panzgam, the statement said.

During the Naka checking, the OGW moving in suspicious circumstances tried to evade the presence of Naka personnel but was apprehended. One grenade was recovered from his possession.

According to the statement, the OGW was later identified as Rafiq Ahmad Khan son of Habib Ullah Khan, a resident of Waterkhani Drugmulla Kupwara.

Rafiq is a surrendered Pakistan-trained terrorist who is now working as an OGW for the terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM).

During preliminary investigations, he revealed that the grenade was received by him from the Chogul area of Handwara and was to be delivered to someone in the Kralpora area on the instructions of his Pakistan-based HM handler to be thrown at security forces.

A case under relevant provisions of the UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and investigations taken up. (ANI)

