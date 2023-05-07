Malappuram, May 7: The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 15 on Sunday night, Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman said. Kerala Boat Tragedy: Tourist Boat Capsizes off Tanur Coast in Malappuram, Death Toll Rises to 15; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast. Kerala Boat Tragedy: Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Tanur Coast in Malappuram, Six Dead; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The operation is being carried out. More details are awaited.

