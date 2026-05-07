India News | J-K Forest Department Develops Eco-friendly City Forest Near Batote to Promote Green Spaces

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): In line with the Centre's push to expand urban green spaces, the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department has developed a new eco-friendly city forest near Batote town in Ramban district, offering residents and tourists a natural space for relaxation and recreation.

Conservator of Forests, Chenab Circle, Arshdeep Singh, said the initiative focuses on minimal concrete intervention, with wooden infrastructure, walking trails, viewpoints, and landscaped surroundings aimed at encouraging environmental awareness and healthier lifestyles.

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Singh said that the central government's objective has been that in all our towns or cities where there are natural forest patches or green patches, better facilities should be provided to the public. There, they can come and sit, relax, and meditate.

"In this context, in recent days, the J&K Forest Department identified a city forest patch near Batote town. We have fenced it nicely. With minimal intervention, we mean that the concrete work is kept to a minimum and natural woodwork is used. Similarly, wooden benches have been installed. An artistic gate has been put up after the fencing. Inside, walking trails have been made and after that, we have built two viewpoints for sitting," he said.

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"This park was inaugurated by our Honourable Forest Minister recently. Not only are we doing this here in the Ramban district, but such initiatives are being taken across Jammu and Kashmir. City parks, eco-parks, or Nagar Vans (city forests) are being built all over J&K. This initiative of the department will continue further. Wherever we have space, we will develop them so that as pollution is increasing, people can breathe fresh air, sit there, and enjoy with their families. We will continue to develop such things," Singh said.

He emphasised that this larger part is a policy of the central government, specifically the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

"As the environment is changing, it also works to raise awareness among people. It makes people aware that when they come to such patches and associate with nature, they also promote greenery in their surroundings. So, wherever we have towns or a sizable tourist population or local population who want it, we are developing these areas," Arshdeep Singh said.

Meanwhile, in the month of May, Kashmir is seeing a rise in the number of tourists as people from different places come to enjoy its beauty. Visitors are especially loving the calm Dal Lake and the cool, pleasant morning. (ANI)

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