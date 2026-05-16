India News | J-K Govt Approves Projects Worth Rs 72 Crores to Strengthen Sanitation Infrastructure

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved the Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla and Rajouri districts to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater-related challenges in the Union Territory.

"The Government has approved Used Water Management Projects for Baramulla (₹37.96 crore) and Rajouri (₹34.43 crore) to strengthen sanitation infrastructure and address wastewater challenges," according to the Chief Minister's Office.

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"These projects will ensure scientific treatment of sewage, prevent pollution of water bodies, and significantly improve public health, hygiene and living conditions in these areas," the CMO added.

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Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, chaired by CM Omar Abdullah, has also approved several infrastructure and public utility projects on Friday across the Union Territory.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved augmentation of the Grid Sub Station at Zainakote from 450 MVA to 780 MVA at a cost of Rs 67.66 crore.

The Cabinet also cleared the upgradation of the 132 KV Pampore-Rawalpora and Rawalpora-Bemina transmission lines at an estimated cost of Rs 25.47 crore to strengthen power infrastructure in Srinagar and adjoining areas.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, these projects are aimed at enhancing transmission capacity, reducing outages and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for consumers.

The Council of Ministers has also approved the establishment of an 800 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management Project at Achan in Srinagar at a cost of Rs 361 crore.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the upgradation and completion of the Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal by granting relaxation in buffer zone restrictions under the Srinagar Master Plan, 2035, to improve healthcare services in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)