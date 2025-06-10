Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Several mid-level bureaucrats were reshuffled by the Jammu and Kashmir government as it ordered the transfer and posting of 134 officials with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Among those who were transferred were special secretary, secretary, the commissioner, director general, managing director, and director-rank officers.

The transfers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers were issued by the commissioner secretary general administration department on the order of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of five Tourism Development Authorities were among those transferred.

While Virender Kumar Manyal was posted as CEO of Tourism Development Authority in Patnitop, Kulbushan Khajuria was posted as CEO of Tourism Development Authority in Rajouri.

Mohammad Rouf Rehman was posted as CEO of Tourism Development Authority in Kokernag, Joginder Singh Jasrotia was transferred and posted as CEO of Bhaderwah's Tourism Development Authority, and Babu Ram Tandon, was posted as CEO Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basholi.

Apart from that, notable among the transferred officers were Bashir Ahmad Dar, Managing Director of JKPCC, who was transferred and posted as Secretary, J-K Public Service Commission.

Rajinder Singh Tara, the Director General of Youth Services and Sports in J-K, was transferred and posted as Controller in Legal Metrology, while Anuradha Gupta, Controller, Legal Metrology, was posted as Director general, Youth Services and Sports, J-K.

Smita Sethi, Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department, was posted as Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, J-K, while Mathora Masoom, Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, was posted as Managing Director, J-K Financial Corporation.

Musheer Ahmed, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J-K, while Nawab Din, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Udhampur, was posted as Custodian General, J-K.

Similarly, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director, Rural Development, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Director, Tribal Affairs, J-K, and Rimpy Ohri, Special Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J-K was transferred and posted as Director, Public Relations, New Delhi.

Ghalib Mohi-ud-din Shah, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Director, SKICC, was posted as Director, SKICC, on full time basis. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order said.

The order stated that the transfers and postings were made in the interest of the administration.

