Patna, June 10: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications from candidates for Staff Nurse posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 online by visiting the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in. Under the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse recruitment drive, BTSC is aiming to fill 11,389 posts in the organisation.

The registration process for Staff Nurse posts started on June 7. The last date to apply for Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 is June 13. To apply for Staff Nurse posts, applicants should be between 21 and 37 years for UR, 40 years for UR Female and OBC and 42 years for SC/ST categories. The application for General Categor, Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section is INR 600. Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Details and Application Deadline.

On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Permanent Resident of Bihar State) and Female Candidates of Reserved/ Unreserved Category (Permanent Resident of Bihar State) have to pay an application fee of INR 150. That said, candidates from other states have to pay an application fee of INR 600 irrespective of the category they belong to.

Here's the direct link to apply for Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025. Candidates can check the detailed notification here for eligibility, selection process, and other details. It must be noted that candidates have to pay the application fee online through debit card/credit card/internet banking or UPI. They can check Bihar BTSC's official website for more details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).