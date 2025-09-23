Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Hanle-Chumar road in Ladakh is now open to the public, marking a significant milestone in strategic infrastructure development.

This 91 km road, constructed by Project Himank of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), connects Hanle to the border village of Chumar, traversing extreme altitudes between 14,500 and 17,200 feet, including the challenging Salsa La Pass.

In a post on social media X, ADG PI said that the Hanle-Chumar road will enhance connectivity for the Armed Forces along the borders, boosting operational readiness, facilitating access to attractions like Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake, and Tso Moriri, and promoting local tourism.

"A 91 km road connecting Hanle to the border village of Chumar constructed by #ProjectHimank of the Border Roads Organisation, #BRO has been opened for the Public in Ladakh. The route traverses extreme high altitudes from 14,500 to 17,200 feet, including the high Salsa La Pass.

"The road, while providing strategic connectivity for the Armed Forces along the borders, will also facilitate local connectivity and tourism in the region by connecting attractions including Hanle Observatory, Kyun Tso Lake, Chilling Tso Lake and onward to Tso Moriri," the post read.

"The road stands as a significant achievement in strategic infrastructure development, enhancing operational readiness, promoting tourism and boosting socio-economic growth in Ladakh's remote areas," the post read.

The road's opening is anticipated to invigorate the local tourism industry, providing easier access to Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes and cultural sites and is expected to drive socio-economic development in Ladakh's remote areas.

Constructed under Project Himank by the BRO, the road showcases engineering prowess in challenging high-altitude terrains, reflecting India's commitment to enhancing border infrastructure. (ANI)

