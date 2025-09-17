Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Indian Army has restored the vital road connectivity in Ramban with the launch of a 150-foot reinforced Maitra Bridge.

"Due to recent incessant rainfall in Ramban district, a vital stretch of the Karol-Maitra Road, an important artery connecting Ramban district with the mainland, was washed away. This road is critical for linking government establishments and villages, and its loss disrupted daily life, stranding locals and vehicles. The District Administration requested assistance from the Indian Army for urgent restoration of connectivity," an official release stated.

The washed-away site was located nearly 20 metres above the Chenab River under unstable cliffs.

Accordingly, a team from the White Knight Engineers was deployed, and they executed the launch of a 150-foot triple-panel double-storey extra-wide reinforced Bailey Bridge, designed to ensure heavy traffic bearing capacity, the official statement said.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), District Administration & Police Department Ramban and other civilian agencies assisted in the early execution of the task. In addition to it, the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations under the project 'Hum Aapke Saath Hain' continued in the region covering Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch districts, providing timely relief to people affected by torrid rains, landslides and flash floods.

More than 5000 people were provided relief, and a number of Medical Camps were organised at remote villages to provide necessary medical aid, the release stated.

The region has witnessed continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, resulting in swollen rivers and flash flood-like conditions across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further damage. (ANI)

