Jaipur, September 17: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws on a pile of cow dung cakes in Rajasthan's Deeg district on Tuesday afternoon, September 16. What makes this incident even shocking is that the woman was reportedly burned alive for not being able to bear children. The team of Rajasthan Police was attacked when they went there to stop the cremation.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Sarla Devi. The deceased woman and her husband, Ashok, got married in 2005. In his complaint, Sarla’s brother Vikrant alleged that she was harassed for years for being childless. Vikrant named her husband Ashok, father-in-law Sukhbir Singh, mother-in-law Rajwati, brothers-in-law Trilok and Raju, and sisters-in-law Pooja and Poonam as the accused. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Son and Wife With Sharp Edged Weapon in Hanumangarh.

Woman Burnt Alive on Cow Dung Pile for Being Childless in Rajasthan's Deeg

The police received a tip at around noon that the woman's half-burnt body was being taken for cremation. When the police unit reached the spot, villagers blocked their way, attacked them, tore their uniforms and attempted to complete the cremation. The team managed to escape and informed senior officials. Following this, the senior officers arrived at the cremation ground with additional forces.

Case Registered

With the help of additional forces, the police managed to recover the body from the pyre and sent it to the Deeg district hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The body was handed over to Sarla’s family after a medical board conducted the autopsy. Rajasthan Shocker: Dalit Man Alleges Unnatural Sex, Assault and Urinating on Him by 2 ‘Drunk’ Men in Sikar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Meena said cases have been registered for murder, destruction of evidence, and assault on government officials. Following the police intervention, Ashok and his entire family fled the village. A large police force remains stationed in Deeg, and a manhunt is underway to arrest the accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

