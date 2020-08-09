Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved grant of "special move travelling allowance" (TA) of Rs 25,000 to all employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year.

Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Power and Information) said, "Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha approves grant of special move travelling allowance (TA) of Rs 25,000 to all employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year."

Kansal also informed that Sinha, during his visit to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, "noticed a shortage of staff in isolation wards and directed immediate appointment, on a short term basis, of 200 nursing orderlies to attend to COVID patients in isolation."

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Friday took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Governor's Office, Lieutenant Governor Sinha on Saturday lauded the unwavering efforts shown by health workers and frontline corona warriors for the significant role played by them in containment and management of COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory (UT).

In the last 24 hours, 463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir, 81 from Jammu division and 382 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the UT now stands at 24,390 including 7,264 active cases and 459 deaths, as per the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

