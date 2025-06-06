Katra (J-K), Jun 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw undertook a ride in Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC) from Katra in Reasi district to Nowgam Station in Srinagar on Friday, an official said.

Sinha and Vaishnaw took the rail ride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Also Read | Gonda: Cops Help Solemnise Woman's Wedding After Family's Breadwinner Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lt Governor inspected all tunnels and bridges on the route and reviewed security and safety measures in place, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also interacted with pilots and railways officials and expressed his happiness and pride in Kashmir's all-weather railway connectivity with the rest of India.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Marketing Head, DNA Event Management Firm Staffers Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 19 After Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)