Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

The RFID system is part of various new projects sanctioned for the convenience of the pilgrims in the aftermath of a stampede at the shrine on New Year's Day in which 12 people were killed and 16 others injured.

"Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees, we are constantly improving the facilities to make their pilgrimage hassle-free. In the last two years, new projects have been sanctioned for better facilities and resources and important steps have also been taken for crowd management at the holy shrine," Sinha said.

Addressing a function to celebrate the 37th foundation day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and 12th annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, the Lt Governor highlighted the measures undertaken to cater to the needs of eight-nine lakh devotees visiting the shrine every month.

Referring to the introduction of RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.

"For better crowd management and tracking of the yatris, 29 counters and control rooms have been set up in Katra and verification counters have been set up at seven locations on the (13-km) track," he said, adding the work on ‘Sky Walk' will be completed by December.

Sinha said a memorandum of understanding between the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the Katra Development Authority that was inked on August 30 will create one of its kind intermodal stations for the devotees bringing services like helipad, railway station, bus stand, auto stand, parking, five star hotels, and other modern day facilities at one place.

Enlisting a host of new initiatives taken for ensuring that pilgrims from all over the world get state-of-the-art facilities and further strengthening the linkage between the local economy and the pilgrimage, the Lt Governor said the administration is working on development and promotion of spiritual tourism circuit.

"Efforts are being made for conservation and revitalisation of spiritual cultural heritage and to bring prominent spiritual and religious places like Purmandal- Utterbehni, Mansar-Surinsar and Shiv Khori on the religious tourism circuit of the country which will also generate livelihood opportunities for the locals," he said.

Sinha said as many as 18 projects for conservation of places with spiritual and cultural importance have been started in Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur, which were "neglected" for years.

"After waiting for seven decades, all these sites will be restored and the surrounding infrastructure will also be developed and comprehensive and holistic development of the entire area will be ensured," the Lt Governor added.

He laid the foundation stone of various projects of the shrine board and the Gurukul, including a new hostel for the expansion of Gurukul and accommodation facilities for the board's employees at Ardhkuwari and Banganga.

The work on Spiritual Theme Park will commence before Navratras, officials said.

The Lt Governor also announced a hardship allowance for 1,450 shrine board employees posted at higher altitude.

Stressing that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul is the center of knowledge and wisdom, Sinha said it is a perfect medium to develop the future leaders who will be well accustomed with the modern, traditional, and spiritual education.

"For the last 12 years, the Gurukul is paving the way for the strong spiritual-cultural foundation of J-K. The affiliation of Gurukul with Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, is an important step towards revival of Sanskrit in J-K and connecting students with science and spirituality,” he said.

In the last two years, the Lt Governor said, the administration has tried to reshape the education system in J-K according to the National Education Policy.

