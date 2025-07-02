Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, paid obeisance at Daati Maa Dev Sthan in the border village of Changiya, in the Arnia area of Jammu region.

Upon his visit, LG Sinha reiterated the Government of India's commitment to the inclusive development of the border area.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Actress’ Autopsy Conducted, Opinion About Cause of Death 'Reserved', Says Mumbai Police.

"The sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan will be brought to the religious tourism map," the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ‘Raj Thackeray May Take Over Shiv Sena If He Joins Hands With Uddhav Thackeray’, Claims Union Minister Narayan Rane.

"I also pray to Mata Daati for a safe and smooth pilgrimage for all the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji, he said.

LG Sinha lauded the courage displayed by the residents of border villages during Operation Sindoor.

"Border areas are the first line of defence. Vibrant Village Programme is transforming our border villages through improved infrastructure, and it will be ensured that the villages of this area will be taken up under the programme," he said.

Responding to the demands, the Lieutenant Governor assured that appropriate steps will be taken by the Centre to bring the sacred Daati Maa Dev Sthan on the religious tourism map.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated all the members of Akhil Bharatiya Mahajan Phagetra Biradari for their valuable contribution to the development of the Daati Maa Dev Sthan.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, amidst multi-tier security.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha lauded the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board for making excellent facilities for the Yatra.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have also maintained tight security. Devotees from all over the country are here. The enthusiasm is very high. The devotees of Bholenath have neglected all the terror attacks and have reached in huge numbers. I am hopeful that this year's Yatra would be even better than the previous ones," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)