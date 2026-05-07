India News | J-K: LoC on Alert in Gurez as Security Intensifies on Operation Sindoor Anniversary

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [Kashmir], May 7 (ANI): Security has been tightened along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district today with security forces stepping up surveillance and deployment in the sensitive border area, as the nation marks the first anniversary of "Operation Sindoor," the Indian military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in 2025.

Officials said the Army has intensified monitoring in the sector using advanced surveillance equipment, including night-vision devices and high-end optical systems. Patrolling has also been increased during both day and night to track movement and prevent any infiltration attempts along the LoC.

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Additional checkpoints have been set up on key routes leading to forward areas, where security personnel are carrying out vehicle checks and identity verification of commuters heading towards border villages.

Sources said the heightened alert is part of precautionary measures linked to the anniversary of "Operation Sindoor," aimed at maintaining strict vigilance and operational preparedness in vulnerable stretches along the frontier. Security forces have been directed to ensure close monitoring of all sensitive zones to prevent any untoward incident during the period.

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Officials added that surveillance grids have been expanded in several forward locations, with increased ground patrols and observation posts. Coordination among security agencies has also been enhanced to ensure swift response capabilities along the LoC.

Residents in border villages have welcomed the increased deployment, saying the visible presence of security forces has improved their sense of safety and reassurance in the area.

Officials maintained that the measures are precautionary in nature and aimed at ensuring stability, security, and readiness along the LoC.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. In response, Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to official information, Indian forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen during the operation, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation between the two countries. India retaliated by targeting radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala.

Hostilities came to an end after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted the Indian DGMO, following which a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)