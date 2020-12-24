Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter with police and security forces at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla," said J-K Police in a tweet.

The police also said that the operation is underway.

Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces at Tongdounu, police said on Tuesday.

As many as twelve terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. (ANI)

