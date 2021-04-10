Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was neutralised on Saturday in an ongoing encounter in Hadipora of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.

The encounter started earlier in the day.

"01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

