Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): As part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, the Parbat Ali Regiment undertook a 680 Kms Motorcycle Expedition on Sunday and Monday from Jaipur to Munabao village in Rajasthan.

General Officer Commanding, Jaipur Sub Area flagged off the Motorcycle Expedition from Jaipur Shahid Sthal, informed an official statement issued by Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Def), Srinagar.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports Its First Case of Omicron Variant As 7-Year-Old Boy Tests Positive.

The Regiment ex Dhanurdhari Brigade under Fire and Fury Corps undertook this motorcycle expedition.

According to the statement, it commemorated the valiant and supreme glorybestowed by its veterans in 1971 Operations, crowning the Regiment with the Battle Honour of Parbat Ali.

Also Read | Omicron Shouldn’t Revive COVID-19 Vaccine Nationalism, Says Covax Chief Aurelia Nguyen.

Remembering the martyrs, the riders jubilantly hoisted the Indian Army andArtillery Flag at Munabao Railway Station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)