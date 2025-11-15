Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): The People's Democratic Party (PDP) unit in Bhaderwah on Saturday cancelled the victory celebration of Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, the winning candidate from Budgam, following the tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar that claimed multiple lives.

The blast, which shook the entire Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of brave police personnel, including policemen, a civilian, and a staff member of the Revenue Department. The heartbreaking loss has cast a shadow of grief across the region.

As a mark of respect, PDP Bhaderwah observed a two-minute silence, offering prayers for the souls lost not only in the Nowgam tragedy but also in the recent Delhi blast. Party members prayed for strength for the bereaved families and for the swift recovery of all those injured.

Leaders of the party said that celebrations were inappropriate at a time when families are mourning, and the entire UT remains in pain. They dedicated their prayers to the fallen heroes, whose service and sacrifice, they said, would always be remembered.

A day earlier, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) clinched victory in the Budgam Assembly by-election on Friday, with party candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi winning by a margin of 4,478 votes after all 17 rounds of counting.

An accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. The injured were admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar for further treatment.

Hours after a massive late-night explosion reduced Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station to rubble, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday termed the tragedy an "unfortunate accidental incident."

In an official statement, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Division (MHA), stated that the blast occurred at 11:20 pm on November 14 inside the police station.

The official explained that the Nowgam Police had recently cracked a terror module based on leads obtained from a suspicious poster. "During the investigation in FIR No. 162/2025, officials recovered a large cache of explosive substances and chemicals, which had been stored in the open area of the police station as per procedure."

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed on Saturday that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure.

However, a team from FSL and SDRF was at the scene to investigate the blast incident. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and cooperate with security forces as inquiry operations continue. (ANI)

