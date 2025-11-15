Did West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leave Stage Before the National Anthem Ended? Fact Check Reveals Truth As Edited Video Shared With Misleading Claim

Kolkata, November 15: Did West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disrespect the national anthem and leave the stage before the national anthem ended? The question comes as a post going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. The viral clip of Mamata Banerjee was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who said that the West Bengal CM was disrespectful of the national anthem. "Mamata Banerjee disrespects national anthem", a layover text on the video read.

The viral clip shows West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly leaving the stage during the national anthem. In the video, Mamata Banerjee is seen standing with others on the stage for the national anthem. However, as the video moves ahead, the West Bengal CM is seen leaving the stage with others following her as the national anthem continues to play in the background. While the video appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral clip showing Mamata Banerjee allegedly disrespecting the national anthem.

Did Mamata Banerjee Disrespect the National Anthem? Fact Check Reveals Video Was Edited To Mislead People

X user shares video claiming Mamata Banerjee left the stage before the national anthem ended (Photo Credits: X/@pmreddy21)

Original, Unedited Video of Mamata Banerjee Shared With Misleading Claim

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was edited and shared with a misleading claim. A closer look at the video shows a background screen with Bengali text reading, "Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin distributing widow pensions to new applicants from Netaji Indoor Stadium. Date: March 23, 2022. Time: 1 PM." Notably, the video also features a Getty Images watermark, which is also visible on the clip.

Original Video Uploaded on Getty Images

Original video traced to Getty Images (Photo Credits: gettyimages.in)

We also traced the original video to Getty Images using keywords such as "Getty Images", "Mamata Banerjee" and "widow allowance". The original video was uploaded to Getty Images on March 23, 2022. The unedited clip on Getty shows West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee standing as the national anthem plays and leaving the stage only after the "Jana Gana Mana" ends. It is also worth noting that the event was covered by the media.

Live Streaming Video of ETV Bharat West Bengal Shows Leaving After the National Anthem Is Over

The event was live-streamed by Dristhi Bhongi and ETV Bharat West Bengal. Videos of both show Mamata Banerjee leaving the stage after the national anthem ended and not mid-anthem, as it is being claimed. Hence, it is clear that the original video of the event was edited and shared with a misleading claim. The unedited video of the event on Getty Images clearly shows West Bengal CM standing on the stage until the national anthem finishes and leaving only after it is completed.

Claim : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee disrespected the national anthem and left the stage before the national anthem ended. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the video was edited and shared with misleading claim. The original video shows West Bengal CM leaving the stage after the national anthem ends. Full of Trash Clean

