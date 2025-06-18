Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag attached properties worth Rs 40 lakhs belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to a statement on Wednesday.

In connection with FIR No. 175/2022 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bijbehara, the residential property of Mohd Afzal Bhat son of Sanaullah Bhat resident of Moomin Danji, Bijbehara, has been formally attached. The action was taken as part of legal proceedings to disrupt the illicit gains from drug-related activities, the police said.

Additionally, in another significant development, a vehicle owned by Sabzar Ahmad Da, has been seized in connection with another drug-peddling case, under Sections 8/20, 29, and 27-A of the NDPS Act at the same police station.

The police said in the statement that the combined estimated market value of the attached residential house and the seized vehicle is approximately Rs 40 lakhs.

Police reiterated its firm commitment to continue the crackdown on drug peddlers and to take all necessary legal actions to dismantle the drug network in the district and urged to come forward with any information related to drug peddling and help make the district a drug-free zone, police said. (ANI)

