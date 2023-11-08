Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against three persons accused of kidnapping and molesting a minor girl student in Ramgarh.

All three people are residents of the Samba district, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: Sir JJ Hospital Opens Separate OPD Ward for Patients Suffering From Respiratory Problems.

The police said that the two accused, identified as Babu and Bunty, are in Kathua District Jail and a challan against them has been produced by police in the Hon'ble Sessions Court Samba for judicial determination.

On September 7, upon the complaint of the father of the victim, a FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Ramgarh police station and an investigation was taken up.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Govt Mulls Idea of Artificial Rain by November 20, Says Minister Gopal Rai After Meeting With IIT-Kanpur Experts.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)