Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have organised a three-day water sports festival -- 'Jashn-E-Dal' -- with an aim to boost water sports activities and promote tourism in the valley.

The festival was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under civic action programme in collaboration with water sports association after three years.

"This event was last organised in 2017. 'Jashn-e-Dal' has been one of the favourite events as far as the celebration of these beautiful water bodies are concerned. However, there was a break for some time, but this year, despite the COVID-19, we thought this is the time to bring people who are interested in water bodies to the sports field -- to the Dal Lake," Dilbagh Singh, Director General J-K Police told reporters.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police has organised this three-day festival starting today. We have a very large number of participants as over 200 boys and girls will be participating in this festival," added Singh.

Kashmir, which is famous for natural beauty and water bodies including the world-famous Dal Lake, which has always played a tremendous role in attracting visitors from across the world. Such events can play a vital role in promoting water sports in the valley and energetic young players can get professional platforms to showcase their talent.

"Jashn-e-Dal is being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in association with J-K water sports association. Over 200 participants will be performing in various competition in this three-day event. I think this event will boost the tourism and talent of the performers here. As Dal lake is world-famous, these type of events will promote water sports and tourism in the Valley," Bilquis Mir, International water sports Coach told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Saleem Raja, a participant said, "This event is very helpful for the youth as it provides a platform for talented people to showcase their performance. It is also very good for the mental and physical health of youth. Jashn-e-Dal is being organised for several years, but for the last 2-3 years, there was a gap, but now I am happy that it has been organised once again." (ANI)

