Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police recovered arms and ammunition, including six IEDs and one grenade from a package that was dropped from a drone near LOC in the Akhnoor sector, police said on Sunday.

"Arms and ammunition, including six IEDs and one grenade, were recovered from a package that was dropped from a drone near the LOC in the Akhnoor sector," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Later, a bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police defused an old rusted mortar shell in a controlled explosion in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

The mortar shell was found lying in a field in Regal, a border village in Samba, they added.

Acting on the information, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and recovered the mortar shell.

"The explosive weapon was taken to an isolated place and later safely destroyed in a controlled explosion. There is no loss reported after mortar shell deflection," police added. (ANI)

