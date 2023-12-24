Dantewada, December 24: Three male Naxals have been killed in a fierce encounter carried out by the security forces alongside the Dantewada-Sukma border area Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, said the police on Sunday.

"The Bastar fighters and the District Reserve Group (DRG) were leading an anti-Naxal operation from the Tumakpal camp under Katekalyan Police Station between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Dantewada-Sukma border in the Dantewada district," said Gaurav Rai, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada. Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Demolish Monuments Built by Naxals in Bijapur, Video Surfaces.

"During the operation, the encounter took place at about 5:30 p.m., leading to the death of three Naxals from the Darbha division. The bodies were recovered during the search operation. Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered by the forces," added the SP. The deceased Naxals are yet to be identified. Jharkhand Naxal Attack: Naxalites Blow Up Railway Track Near Rourkela, Train Movement Affected.

A search operation is underway by a joint team of DRG, Bastar fighters, Chhattisgarh armed forces and the Central Police Reserved Force (CRPF).

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)