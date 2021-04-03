Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday recovered incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, arms and ammunition in a forest area in the Budgam district.

As per a statement, a search was conducted in the forest area of village Shanipora Khan Saab in Budgam based on credible inputs, and arms recovered from a bag beneath some bushes.

The recovered arms and ammunition includes one Chinese pistol, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), four round of UBGL, four pistol magazines, three radio set antenna, one 09 volt battery, three 7.62mm rounds, 98 0.9mm rounds, and one bonnet cover.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the law registered at the Khan Saab police station and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

