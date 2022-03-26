Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday refuted rumours with respect to the initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism.

"There has been misinformation, rumours floated by certain quarters regarding the information provided by Srinagar Police with respect to the initiation of attachment of properties used for purpose of terrorism, read the press statement released by the police.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Elderly Man Flees to Nepal After Raping 13-Year-Old Step-Granddaughter in Ludhiana.

The police, in its note, clarified the fact that it is well aware of the difference between wilful harbouring of terrorists and one done under duress.

"The attachments being done are for properties where it has been proven beyond doubt that the house owner/member had wilfully provided shelter/ harboured terrorists, in most cases for days together and that it was not done under any duress whatsoever," it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 37-Year-Old Tribal Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murdering Widow in Palghar.

The police said that the attachment proceedings always come after the investigation proceeds towards the advanced stage.

"Out of ignorance, some persons are trying to portray it as some kind of forced enforcement but it is a fact that Sections 2(g) and 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 have been in vogue since decades and these are not some recent additions as claimed by some rumour mongers."

"The decision regarding enforcement of these sections of law is due to the fact that many supporters of terrorism are wilfully providing harbour and safe havens to terrorists who conduct attacks on civilians and security forces in Srinagar City," it read further.

"The house owner or any other member claiming duress should timely inform the authorities about the same, as many provisions for hiding identity of such informant are available under law," the police mentioned, in regards to the issue of 'forceful entry' of terrorists into any house or other structure.

It said that the onus always lies on the house owner/member to prove duress by informing the authorities well in time that there is/was a forceful entry of terrorists into his/her house.

The police, however, requested all its citizens to not pay any heed to the misinformation floated by some vested interests.

The police also requested the citizens to not provide shelter or harbour terrorists in their homes or immovable properties, failing which lawful procedures will take their own course in full letter and spirit.

The police assured that there is and will always be zero tolerance towards terrorism and supporters of terrorism in a civilised society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)