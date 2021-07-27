Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the infection count to 3,20,866, even as the death toll remained at 4,375 with no coronavirus-linked fatality in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Forty of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division and 67 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 31 new cases, followed by 15 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,124 in the union territory, while 3,15,367 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

They said the number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases stands at 35 in the UT as no fresh infection was reported.

