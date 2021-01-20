Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 109 new coronavirus cases that raised its tally to 1,23,647, officials said.

They said no fresh death due to the infection took place in the past 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 45 were reported from the Jammu division and 64 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded the highest of 38 cases, followed by 36 in Srinagar district.

While four districts -- Ganderbal, Kathua, Kishtwar and Ramban -- did not report any new case, 14 other districts had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,099 in the union territory, while 1,20,625 patients have recovered so far, they said.

There was no death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the officials said, adding the fatality count remained at 1,923.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)