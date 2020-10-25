Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Jammu and Kashmir rose to 91,861 on Sunday with 532 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 1,438 as eight more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 177 are from Jammu and 355 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of new cases at 124, followed by 113 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 7,565 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 82,858 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Out of the eight deaths recorded in the union territory in the last 24 hours, three were reported from Jammu and five from Kashmir, they said.

