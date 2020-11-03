Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 478 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities, raising the tally to 96,188 and the death toll to 1,502, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 195 were reported from the Jammu division and 283 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 111 cases, followed by 106 in Jammu.

There are now 5,968 active cases in the UT, while 88,718 patients have recovered, they said.

The union territory reported 12 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- four from the Jammu division and eight from the Kashmir Valley, taking the death toll 1,502, the officials said.

