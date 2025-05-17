Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): After the intense shelling by Pakistan during the recent conflict with India, the Rural Development Department is constructing bunkers for civilians' safety in emergency in Rajouri's Nowshera.

The shelling, which affected districts in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control, resulted in significant damage to homes and infrastructure as well as the loss of civilian lives.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, a local said that the work of 6 to 7 trenches is underway and is about to be completed.

"This is the border area, and the situation which was there between India and Pakistan was tense. I would like to thank the government as there were bunkers which were built through which people got the benefit of that and were safe. The work for 6-7 trenches is underway. 1300 new sites have been identified, and they will be sent to the government. Jammu and Kashmir government minister also visited the area and requested this," a local told ANI.

Another local urged the government to build the bunkers in the border areas.

"A few days ago, there was a tense situation between India and Pakistan. Because of the firing from both sides, but people here were at their houses and were firmly standing with the Indian Armed Forces. There were fewer bunkers over here, so I urge the government through your medium to build them. I just want to say that in any situation we are standing here and will always be with the government. In a few Panchayats, the temporary bunkers are being made in this situation, these bunkers are a gift for us," he said.

A local Ashish Choudhary said, "This is the community bunker where you are standing, and individual bunkers are also here and for this I would like to thank the Jammu and Kashmir government and the central government. 30 per cent of bunkers are being made, but still 70 per cent bunkers are left that are to be made."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army went door-to-door in areas of Poonch located near the LoC, which were heavily impacted by the Pakistani shelling.

The Army jawans provided them with medicines, ration, and also interacted with the local residents.

"Our areas were affected by the shelling. The Indian Army has played a very important role on the borders and they are providing us with relief material. We thank the Indian Army... We stand in support of the Indian Army," a local said.

Earlier on Friday, displaced border residents returned to the last village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Salotri after a recent understanding between India and Pakistan ended days of heightened tension between the two countries.

Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

