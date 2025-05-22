Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) during India-Pakistan tensions earlier this month in Dhangri, Block of Rajouri, District in Jammu and Kashmir, has led to significant damage to property in the area.

The schools in the area have reopened and classes have restarted in the affected area after closing for more than two weeks due to tensions at the border. School buildings were also damaged during the shelling.

Narendra Kumar, a primary school teacher, said, "Few buildings of the schools were damaged after the shelling on May 10. Cracks have also appeared in the buildings. Schools were closed from that day and we have opened it from yesterday. Children were feared and we told them to come to school without any fear. We are happy now but people are still living in fear."

They were initially referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri but were later shifted to Amandeep Hospital in Amritsar due to the critical nature of their injuries.

Many residential houses were also damaged due to shelling in the areas. Injuries have also occurred to a few individuals, including a mother and son duo.

Ajay, a resident of Rajouri recounted the sequence of events on May 10 and said that the shelling had struck their neighbourhood.

"On May 10 the weapon struck our home and it destroyed it. There was smoke all over it," he said.

He further expressed his disappointment over no assistance from the government.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.

On May 12, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held crucial talks on Monday at 5 pm and issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action were discussed.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas. (ANI)

