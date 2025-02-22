Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): In a significant success against anti-national elements, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a well-coordinated search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), and four packets of detonators.

The successful operation is a major setback to militant activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensuring peace and security.

A search operation in the area is ongoing to rule out any further presence of militant elements.

On February 17, the White Knight Corps commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva reviewed the security aspects of Rajouri and Reasi sectors during his visit. He commended the alertness and dedication of the troops who have ensured peace and security in the region.

The White Knight Corps, as the XVI Corps of the Indian Army is known, took to 'X' and shared the development. The post read, "GOC, White Knight Corps visited and reviewed security aspects in Reasi and Rajouri Sectors. GOC commended the alertness and dedication of the troops in ensuring peace and security in the region."

On February 13, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting. The main agenda of the meeting was a series of security reviews which were held in the past which included strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on zero tolerance policy against terrorism and had called for enhanced co-ordination between the state and Central security agencies in the previous review meetings. Top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir administration were present in the meeting. (ANI)

