Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation on Thursday for the 10th consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The search operations started on April 15 following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on April 14.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Meanwhile, the security forces have heightened alertness on the Jammu-Rajouri-Pooch highway 144.

Rajouri Traffic Police officer Ahmed Din said, "We are checking local cars by checking their licenses. We are not allowing a loaded truck as it may create a jam. Traffic Police are there, the District Police are there, and the Army is also supporting us. 24/7 nakas are there."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army recovered several arms and ammunition from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Taking to social media post on X, Chinar Corps stated that they have recovered two AK Series Rifles, five Magazines, one Pistol, ten Kgs of RCIED and other war-like stores from the district.

"Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla: Two AK Series Rifles, five Magazines, one Pistol, ten Kgs of RCIED and other war-like stores have been recovered from the site. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained," Chinar Corps posted on X on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the security forces had launched operations to eliminate terrorists across the Kashmir valley.

Terrorists' movement near the LOC was tracked, and when they crossed the LOC at around 3 am. After a continuous exchange of fire for two hours, the security forces ambushed and neutralised two terrorists. 2 AK rifles, one 9mm Chinese pistol, magazines and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from both terrorists.

"Last night, we carried out a counter-infiltration operation. For the last few days, our security forces were continuously getting information about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector through our intelligence agencies... On the intervening night of 22 and 23 April, at around 1 am, the Indian army got to know about the presence of terrorists at a launchpad near the Uri nallah", Brigadier Mayank Shukla of 161 Brigade told reporters.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

