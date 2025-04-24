Cricket

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download

The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department is set to release the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on Thursday. Scroll down to know how to download the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025.

Education Subhash Kamble| Apr 24, 2025 07:57 AM IST
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department To Release Hall Ticket on April 24, Know How To Download
Representative Image (File Pic)

Patna, April 24: The Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services Department is set to release the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on Thursday, April 24. Registered candidates from the districts of Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, and Purnia can download their admit cards from the official website at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

To download the admit card, candidates must log in using their Registration ID and password, click on the admit card link, and then download the hall ticket for use on exam day. Admit card and PET details for other districts will be announced later. Scroll down to know how to download the Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025. NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

How to Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in

  • On the homepage, log in using your Registration ID and password

  • On the newly opened page, click on the link for 'Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025'

  • Your hall ticket will appear on the screen, Download it

  • Take a printout of the admit card for the exam day

Bihar Home Guard PET 2025: Exam Pattern

The PET will begin with a race after biometric verification. Candidates who fail to complete the race within the given time will be disqualified. Successful candidates will then undergo height and chest measurement checks. Only those who meet the standards will proceed to the high jump, long jump, and shot put events, each with three attempts. Attendance on the assigned date is mandatory, as no second chance will be provided. JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Apply and Documents Required.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions.

