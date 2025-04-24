Kolkata, April 24: Several stocks are expected to be in focus in Thursday’s trading session, including Godrej Properties (NSE: GodrejProp), NCC (NSE: NCC), UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBANK), NMDC (NSE: NMDC), and L&T (NSE: LT), following key developments in their businesses. Indian equities gained for the seventh straight day, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hitting a four-month high. The Nifty reclaimed the 24,300 level, and the Sensex rose above 80,000 for the first time since December 2024.

As Asian markets ended mixed, European shares rallied. US indices rebounded overnight with tech-led strength. Brent crude rose 1.35% to USD 68.35 a barrel. Now, below we look at the likely stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, April 24. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 23, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages and Ambuja Cements Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Godrej Properties (NSE: GodrejProp) has acquired 10 acres of land in Bengaluru for residential development, with an estimated revenue potential of INR 2,500 crore. This move strengthens its presence in the city’s growing real estate market. Havells Share Price Today, April 23: Stocks of Havells India Limited Fall by INR 59.40 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

NCC (NSE: NCC) has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) for a INR 1,480.34 crore project from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation, which is expected to boost its order book and revenue outlook.

UCO Bank (NSE: UCOBank) has launched a INR 2,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), setting the issue price at INR 34.27 per share. The pricing reflects a 9.19% discount to Friday’s closing price and a 5% discount to the floor price, which could impact short-term stock movement.

NMDC (NSE: NMDC) has resumed normal operations at all projects after federations of unions asked members to fully resume duties. The workers had earlier adopted a work-to-rule approach over wage settlement issues, leading to slowed operations.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (NSE: LT) announced the elevation of Subramanian Sarma as Deputy MD & President from April 2. Additionally, the company’s board has approved long-term borrowings of up to INR 12,000 crore, signaling potential expansion and investment plans.

With these significant corporate actions, these stocks are likely to attract market attention on Monday, influencing investor sentiment and trading strategies.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).