Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday recovered a cache of ammunition and explosives in Uri Sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army and the police launched a joint cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence in Charunda village of Uri Sector near the Line of Control, a police spokesman said.

"During the search operation, the team recovered a cache of ammunition including 200 AK rounds, eight Chinese grenades and IED material," he said.

A case has been registered at police station Uri and further investigation set into motion, the spokesman said.

