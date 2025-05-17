Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Extensive raids were carried out earlier today by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) at around 11 locations across Central and North Kashmir. Earlier this week, similar raids were conducted in South Kashmir as part of an ongoing investigation into sleeper cell modules.

According to the release, these raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of cases registered under various sections. The competent court has authorised these searches, which are being conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning, said the authorities.

Preliminary investigation has brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred, as mentioned in the release.

The State Investigation Agency, Kashmir is steadfast in the commitment of safeguarding national security and upholding public order. It will continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in any kind of secessionist and terrorist activities.

The release further stated that most of the individuals under the SIA's scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years.

In this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behaviour is noticed.

If necessary, the matter should be reported to local police authorities to ensure that such youth receive appropriate intervention and counselling. (ANI)

