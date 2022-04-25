Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): A teenager from Srinagar was also among the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Pulwama on Sunday, said police.

According to Police, Natish Wani alias Haider was a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar. Wani joined terror ranks a week ago.

"Teenager from Khanyar, Srinagar who joined terror ranks a week ago killed in an encounter in Pulwama, alongwith two other terrorists. Active terrorists exploit gullible youths for their own ulterior motives. Such madness by youths leads to the destruction of families and nothing else," said Srinagar Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that three terrorists including a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Deputy of LeT's top commander Basit Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan, Pakistani terrorist Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani and Natish Wani alias Haider resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (50RR) in the said area.

The Police said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately fired upon the search party, who retaliated. Later on, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also joined the operation.

"In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," said police.

As per police records, all the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, Security Forces and civilian atrocities. (ANI)

